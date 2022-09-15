Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor for September 16

Updated September 15 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
FOGO frustration

Are the green FOGO bags still accepted? If not what other hygienic method of waste collection is the EPA/council proposing? If the FOGO green bags are no longer acceptable is the council offering refunds for unused bags?

