Is there something in the water at Tathra that breeds endurance rowers?
Three members of the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club have finished in either first or second place at a recent national rowing competition.
Kate Whitton was the second-placed female in Rowing Australia's interstate indoor regatta while John Taylor and Alan Birchall came in first and second respectively.
Both men are in their 60s.
Mr Taylor's achievement is despite a horrific accident 12 years ago.
He knocked himself out when he came off his mountain bike, spent 11 days in intensive care at Canberra Hospital and lost his memory for six weeks.
Fortunately the three subdural hematomas dissolved.
"The beauty of it is I didn't remember it so I didn't need to regain my confidence to get back on my bike," Mr Taylor said.
In 2020 Mr Taylor rowed 110 kilometres in the 14-day interstate regatta and rowed 220 kilometres in 10 days in 2021.
In 2022 Mr Birchall wanted to beat Mr Taylor's 2021 total.
"Last year he did roughly 20 kilometres per day so I thought if I could do 30 kilometres I could beat him," Mr Birchall said.
Mr Taylor saw Mr Birchall's plan to do two 15-kilometre sessions per day on his Strava exercise app.
"The only way I could beat Alan was by doing a third session at midday as well," Mr Taylor said.
Between midday June 19 and 5pm June 26 Mr Taylor clocked up 325 kilometres to Mr Birchall's 254 kilometres, securing them first and second places in the national competition.
Kate Whitton from our club came second in the national competition for women. So for a small club having three people up at that level is great.- Alan Birchall
Yet the retired 68-year old Mr Taylor insisted he wasn't competitive.
"I just love doing what I do, the love of sport," he said.
Mr Birchall said he also enjoyed it "but I also enjoy coming first".
"It just makes it that more pleasurable."
Mr Birchall, who works full-time as a registered nurse at Bega Hospital, has been involved in sport all his life, particularly squash.
These days though he mostly rows and rides his mountain bike.
He started rowing in 2000 after his wife joined the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club.
Mr Taylor who worked as a bricklayer and then as a surveyor for Bega Valley Shire Council for 30 years, hadn't set foot in a surf club until 1998 when he saw an ad for a seven-day cruise for $20.
"$20 was the cost to join the club and the seven-day cruise referred to the George Bass Surfboat Marathon from Batemans Bay to Eden."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
