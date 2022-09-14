No big game activity of note, but game anglers report lots of whales moving south plus some good albacore catches.
Australian salmon are becoming harder to find in Bithry Inlet where casting from the shore has brought good results. These fish respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits.
As well as Bithry, good salmon and tailor frequent the headlands plus Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches.
Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other. Fish early morning or evening on the full tide.
Ocean flathead have started to become active again with catches reported off Tura Headland and Tura Beach.
Snapper and morwong are also to be found around local reefs - Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower.
Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
For the month of September the club's Species of the Month event features gummy shark. Good size gummy shark frequent the reef edges. Best taken while anchored and using a bottom burley bomb.
Good tailor are now on the chew in both the Pambula and Merimbula Lakes.
At Pambula troll the stretch between the entrance and the Shark Hole plus try the upper reaches past the Yowaka River junction for mulloway and Australian bass.
In Merimbula Lake, as well as tailor we have reports of a few, but large, dusky flathead coming on to the bite.
Remember there is now a five-fish bag limit for dusky flathead, which may only be kept when their size is between 33 and 70 cm.
The club will be open on Friday, September 16, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Head along and enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.