Cobargo's Jade Allen scores NSW Breakers scholarship to assist relocation to Sydney

Up-and-coming NSW Breakers and WBBL stars Jade Allen and Phoebe Litchfield have been named as joint recipients of the NSW Breakers Relocation Fund, a grant created to help alleviate the financial pressures young regional female cricketers face when transitioning to city life.
The $10,000 grant, courtesy of the Cricket NSW Foundation, is set aside for young country cricketers who aspire to achieve a great career on and off the field.
This year's fund will allow Allen and Litchfield, who hail from Cobargo and Orange respectively, to pursue personal and professional development beyond the cricket ground.
"To be awarded the Breakers Relocation Fund for this upcoming season makes me incredibly grateful and fortunate," Allen said.
"This opportunity means so much to myself and my family, as it helps living arrangements and makes the sacrifices throughout the years worth it.
"Receiving this grant positively impacts the move up to Sydney, relieving some of the stresses involved with moving, and making the experience more enjoyable overall."
READ ALSO:
Cricket NSW said the criteria for a Breakers Relocation Fund recipient were:
For Litchfield, who was undertaking a Bachelor of Communication at UTS and living on campus, the grant lessened the financial burden that comes with living in the city and provided motivation to complete higher education.
"It means the world to my family and me to receive the Breakers Relocation Fund," Litchfield said.
"My college fees are ridiculously expensive as it is, so to have help paying them lessens the financial burden.
"I understand that living elsewhere would be cheaper, but my parents want me to experience university life fully, so I enjoy learning again.
"I am having a ball at college, receiving financial support will mean I can keep enjoying study and cricket without having to worry about the fees associated with living on campus."
The significance of the grant to its recipients cannot be understated, according to player development manager for female programs at Cricket NSW, Caitlin Bassett.
"The relocation grant has a huge impact on these players who have effectively left their comfort zone to pursue a career in cricket," Bassett said.
"The funds help by alleviating some of the financial stress associated with living away from home, instead of having to work full time players have more time to focus on training and personal development outside of sport."
Bassett was passionate about the relocation fund and believed it benefitted more than just the recipients.
"Some of our best cricketers come from regional areas and seeing Phoebe and Jade excel on the field will no doubt inspire other young female athletes from the country to chase their cricket dreams."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.