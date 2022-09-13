Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Cobargo's Jade Allen scores NSW Breakers scholarship to assist relocation to Sydney

Updated September 14 2022 - 6:35am, first published September 13 2022 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up-and-coming NSW Breakers and WBBL stars Jade Allen and Phoebe Litchfield have been named as joint recipients of the NSW Breakers Relocation Fund, a grant created to help alleviate the financial pressures young regional female cricketers face when transitioning to city life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.