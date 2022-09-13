Opening date confirmed for Bega Valley pools

Outdoor pools in Bega, Candelo, Cobargo and Eden will open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, September 26, in time for school holidays.
Bega Valley Shire Council said Bemboka pool would likely reopen in November, as soon as staff shortages can be resolved.
Council said there was a minor increase to the casual entry and season ticket prices, "in line with council's adopted fees and charges for the 2022-23 financial year".
A reduced season ticket price will be offered for Bemboka Pool users due to the reduced season length.
BVSC aquatic and leisure facilities coordinator Nic Hoynes said key projects from the renewals program were completed during the off-season.
"Bega pool has been repainted and has a new pool cover and Candelo's pool cover has also been renewed," Mr Hoynes said.
"The children's pool cover and club room hot water system have been renewed at Eden, and we're working with the Eden Lap It Up Club and Eden Access Centre to install removable pool steps for improved accessibility.
"Bemboka has had its pump renewed and filter sand replaced and Cobargo has had its filter sand replaced.
"The completion of these projects promises to provide all our pool users with a safer and more enjoyable experience, and we're looking forward to welcoming everyone back soon."
Sapphire Aquatic Centre in Pambula Beach continues to operate all year round.
For more information on the shire's pools, visit the council's website here.
