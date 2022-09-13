Bega District News
Opening date confirmed for Bega Valley pools

Updated September 13 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:36am
Outdoor pools in Bega, Candelo, Cobargo and Eden will open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, September 26, in time for school holidays.

