Peacekeepers, and the difficult path they tread in conflict zones around the world, were remembered and honoured at a short service held at the Merimbula War Memorial on Wednesday, September 14.
Organiser Peter Matthey said it was about paying homage to the more than 4200 UN blue helmets who sacrificed their lives over the last 70 years and honouring the 117 peacekeepers who died last year.
"Our fallen colleagues came from 42 different countries and diverse backgrounds. But they were united by a common cause and that was peace."
Mr Matthey was in Rwanda for six months serving in a medical capacity as wardmaster looking after admin for the hospital and the medical air evacuations.
"I saw a lot of stuff over there that I would never have seen in Australia, such as machete wounds and the results of children playing with explosives.
"There were killings and shootings but there was nothing we could do under the rules of our engagement unless it was a matter of saving our lives," Mr Matthey explained of the difficult and often traumatic role of peacekeeping forces.
He was joined by Matt Drummond as they laid a wreath on behalf of the Young Veterans.
Mr Drummond served with a UN mission in Sudan in 2005 to monitor the comprehensive peace agreement between the north and south Sudanese. It later led to the formation of two countries, South Sudan and Sudan.
"We were monitoring only; there were atrocities but we could only report back to the UN," he said.
Mr Drummond was an Air Force pilot who was the UN air safety officer responsible for 15 companies and 52 aircraft involved in monitoring in Sudan.
He later served in Afghanistan responsible for air safety in the coalition military environment.
"It was a very tough job 17 hours a day, seven days a week for six months non-stop.
"We're known for our professionalism as a defence force, punching well above our weight," Mr Drummond said.
Members of the Merimbula RSL sub-branch also attended the service. RSL sub-branch president Allan Browning said Australians had served in peacekeeping roles every year since 1947.
At the conclusion of the service Mr Browning recited The Ode.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the contribution made in the service of peace by Australian defence personnel, police and civilians as peacekeepers and peacemakers.
In 1945, during the final months of WWII representatives of 50 nations met to talk about the role and structure of the United Nations. The UN officially started on October 24, 1945 with 51 member states.
It's role was, and remains, to maintain international peace and security. Today the UN has 193 member states.
Australia's involvement in peacekeeping was also recognised at a national service in Canberra.
On September 14, 1947 the Australians became the world's first peacekeepers to be deployed at Netherlands East Indies (now Indonesia).
Their intense experience of observing the front between Netherlander troops and Indonesian republicans foreshadowed the experience of generations of Australians to come.
Other nations involved in the mission included Belgium, Britain, China, France and the US. The mission helped Indonesia to gain independence from the Netherlands and marked the start of UN peacekeeping.
