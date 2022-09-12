Group 16 Grand Final Day Team Photos

Bega Rec Ground played host to a full day of grand finals rugby league on Sunday, September 11.
Four deciders were played during the course of the day as Group 16 successfully signed off on the first full season since 2019.
First up was ladies league-tag, with the Bombala High Heelers triumphant over the Tathra She Eagles in a close game 16-12.
Next, in the Under 18s, Batemans Bay defeated Merimbula-Pambula 24-6.
Reserve grade saw the mountain derby between Bombala and Snowy River, with the Blue Heelers overcoming an early deficit to win 24-14.
In a replay of the 2019 grand final, Bega played Tathra in first grade. While the 24-14 final score didn't truly reflect the closeness of the game it was the Roosters who claimed the big prize.
MORE PHOTOS, VIDEO, click here
