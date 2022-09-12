South Coast Gig Guide, September 13-19

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Chris O'Connor at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Still Here - a depression comedy musical by Edinburgh Fringe Festival players Dave & the Dave's, then music from Heart Shaped Logic at Bend & Sip Bar, Narooma. Tix $20-$30+BF via Humanitix. 3.30pm-7pm
Mardi Wilson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 5pm-8pm
Rune Alith & special guests at The Murrah Hall, 2989 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Murrah. 6pm-8pm. Doors open at 5.30pm. (15+ event) Tickets $28+BF via Eventbrite
Howlin' Mitch and The Habaneros' Blues Party at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6pm-9pm .$10 at the door.
Queen Rocks: The Definitive Tribute at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. Outdoor event with food trucks and DJ from 6pm. Show 8pm-11pm. Tickets $50 via Humanitix
Garry Carson-Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson at Merimbula RSL. 8pm-11pm
Charlotte at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 11am-2pm
Kara Coen and Jacqui Holmes at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Roddy Reason at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Stitch at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Bodhi Turner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Mardi Wilson at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Chango Tree at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
