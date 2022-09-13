Tilba CWA's bittersweet vintage garden party

Laughter, delicious tastings, music, games and some tender moments marked the Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party held at Mountain View Farm on Saturday, September 10.
The NSW CWA has had a long and very close connection with Queen Elizabeth II so many attendees were saddened by the previous day's news of her passing.
Some were brought to tears when Lynne Thomas, a Yuin-Biripi knowledge holder, sang a song calling a spirit that protects and cares for people.
It was also an emotional day for Leslie Bate.
She lived on Mountain View Farm for 45 years with her husband Richard.
Ms Bate sold the property about two years ago after her husband passed away in January 2019.
Their children were the sixth generation of Bate family members to live at the farm.
The family of Ms Thomas had also lived and worked with the Bate family at the farm for many years so it was a reunion for them.
Ms Thomas told a Dreamtime story about Gulaga - Mother Mountain - and her sons Baranguba and Najanuga.
She said a spring runs 70 fathoms under the ocean between Gulaga and Baranguba (Montague Island) while a line of crystal that runs from Gulaga to Little Dromedary mountain denotes the umbilical cord between Gulaga and younger son Najanuga.
Local historian Laurelle Pacey spoke of her fascination with why towns or villages were located where they are and why some grow and prosper while others disappear, often barely leaving a trace.
"Factors affecting their evolution include access, possible resources and industries and how to get products to market, the state and national economy, individuals who 'champion' an area and changes over time," she said.
The Tilba area was influenced by gold mining around Gulaga and its suitability to dairy farming.
A village was established at Central Tilba to service farmers delivering milk to the ABC Cheese Factory but initially there was bitter rivalry with the older village of Tilba Tilba.
The construction of a bridge over Wallaga Lake in 1894 was a game-changer.
It greatly helped the dairy farmers get their product to market because it provided access to the steamships that serviced Bermagui Wharf.
Ms Pacey said other notable developments were the amalgamation of the ABC Cheese Factory with the Bega Cooperative, and the National Trust listing of Central Tilba and Tilba Tilba in 1974.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
