Tilba CWA's bittersweet vintage garden party

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:30am
Leslie Bate lived at Mountain View Farm for 45 years with her husband Richard, while the family of Lynne Thomas lived and worked with the Bate family on the property for many years. Photo by Marion Williams

Laughter, delicious tastings, music, games and some tender moments marked the Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party held at Mountain View Farm on Saturday, September 10.

Marion Williams

