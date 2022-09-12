Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Community pulls together for mental health in Far South Coast surf clubs' 24-hour row

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than $13,000 was raised by three Far South Coast surf clubs and supporters during the weekend's epic 24-hour row for mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.