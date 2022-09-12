Mum confiscates car after Boydtown woman's latest driving infringements

A concerned mother has confiscated her daughter's car after continued driving infringements saw her nearly jailed this week.
Jennifer Lucas, 39, of Boydtown, appeared in Eden Local Court on Wednesday, September 7, and pleaded guilty to two separate matters of driving while disqualified.
The court was told she was already on an intensive corrections order (ICO) when she committed the offences.
Court documents indicated a prior licence disqualification period of four years imposed by Tumut Local Court, which ran through to January 2023, and a 12-month ICO that was current when the latest infringements occurred in May 2022.
Lucas's solicitor conceded "a threshold has been crossed" but added that because Lucas's mother - who was also in the courtroom - had confiscated her vehicle, the "possibility of reoffending was significantly reduced".
"Do you have any idea how close to jail you are today?" Magistrate Doug Dick asked Lucas.
"Your mum has written a lengthy letter here outlining your experiences and challenges. But my role is to protect other road users.
"This is your last chance.
"Any further offences in the next 18 months and you're guaranteeing heading - you're literally driving yourself - to jail."
Magistrate Dick said the two offences carried the potential for nine months and 12 months' jail respectively.
He reduced it to a single sentence of 18 months, to be served in the community under the supervision of Community Corrections.
Lucas was also disqualified from driving until January 2025 and ordered to attend personal development courses as well as alcohol and drug counselling.
He gave credit to Lucas's mother for confiscating the car and said they could consider selling it "to put the money in your pocket".
"I put the future in your hands," he said.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.