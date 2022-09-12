Eden drink driver convicted after crash, 'mindless vandalism'

An Eden man who crashed his car while almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been sentenced.
Andrew James Alexander, 34, appeared in Eden Local Court on September 7 on charges of negligent driving, high range drink driving second offence, driving while disqualified second offence and possessing a prohibited drug.
He also faced charges relating to vandalism to multiple vehicles at Ron Doyle Motors in a separate incident.
Alexander pleaded guilty to all charges.
The car crash occurred on March 14 on Towamba Road, Eden, with the vehicle Alexander was driving leaving the road and crashing into a tree.
The crash left Alexander with a broken sternum and other injuries, while his friend in the passenger seat also needed hospitalisation.
The court was told breath analysis following the incident returned a result of 0.190.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Alexander's driving history was "atrocious" and that if the car hadn't hit a tree "you would've been over a cliff".
His solicitor, Ines Chiumento, told the court Alexander made a "poor decision" to drive the car, resulting in the crash.
She told the court that such was Alexander's remorse upon seeing his friend injured he told the attending police that he would "jump off the nearby cliff".
Ms Chiumento said Alexander was also "incredibly remorseful and contrite" over the separate incident at Ron Doyle Motors.
She said he had no recollection of the damage he caused and "became very upset when it was made clear to him" through surveillance footage taken on February 2 this year.
"He can't believe it of himself that he would do this sort of thing," Ms Chiumento added.
Magistrate Dick said the incident came under the premise of "mindless vandalism" and could carry a maximum 18-month jail term.
Alexander was convicted and sentenced to 18 months, to be served in the community by way of an Intensive Corrections Order.
He was also ordered to pay $57,592 in compensation to Ron Doyle Motors for the damage caused.
Magistrate Dick also sentenced Alexander to 300 hours of community service and ordered him to "actively engage" in alcohol and drug counselling.
For the possession of cannabis he was fined $600, and a further $400 for the negligent driving charge.
For the drink driving charge and driving while disqualified, Alexander was convicted and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months, and ordered to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for four years.
