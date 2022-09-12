Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Eden drink driver convicted after crash, 'mindless vandalism'

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Eden man who crashed his car while almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.