St Pat's Bega celebrates Father's Day with yummy breakfast

On Friday, September 9, the St Pat's school community got together before school for a wonderful breakfast to celebrate Father's Day.
Teachers and members of the parish community worked to ensure the father and grandfather figures in the children's lives were made to feel loved and special while enjoying a yummy breakfast spread in the school hall.
All attendees went into a raffle drawn by school captains at the end of the day.
There were plenty of smiles from the children and father figures all round, and it will surely be a moment many will treasure for some time to come.
