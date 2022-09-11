FOGO change in response to 'latest scientific research' EPA says

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) says changes to what it will permit in organic waste processing are to keep potentially harmful chemicals out of compost.
The Bega Valley Shire Council announced on Thursday, September 8, it had been alerted to the changes, which restrict what is permitted in the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) composting system, which has been operating in the shire for the past four years.
It means items such as compostable packaging are no longer permitted in the green lid bins and must return to landfill.
Both the council and numerous residents expressed disappointment in the changes. Local businesses are also expressing anger given the significant investment in changing their packaging options in order to take part in the popular composting program.
In response to inquiries from Australian Community Media, the EPA said its "formalised position" on inputs to FOGO would result in a safer compost product.
"The latest scientific research shows that compost that has included pet poo may contain pathogens harmful to human health," the spokesperson said.
"Other items, including food packaging, vacuum dust and washing machine lint may contain damaging chemical additives and microplastics that should go to landfill."
The EPA said all non-recyclable items not permitted in FOGO should be placed in the red bins for landfill disposal.
"These items include pet poo and poo bags, bamboo, timber or cardboard packaging, cutlery, paper towels and serviettes, compostable or biodegradable plastic bags, and vacuum cleaner dust, and washing machine and dryer lint.
"All NSW councils currently providing, or about to introduce new FOGO services should inform residents that only food and garden waste should be added to FOGO bins to ensure the production of top-quality compost, free of harmful chemicals and micro-plastics."
The EPA said councils including Bega Valley can continue to access funding through the EPA's Scrap Together FOGO education program to help educate communities about the best practices around using the FOGO composting service.
