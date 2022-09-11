Crowds swarm field as Bega Roosters win epic grand final

A huge crowd of spectators flooded the Bega Rec Ground try zone even before the final siren sounded on Sunday's grand final.
The reason the Bega fans were so elated was a stunning try to Shae Gray in the dying minutes against the courageous Tathra Sea Eagles.
The win was already assured a few minutes beforehand when the Roosters were able to hold out a determined Tathra push for the line at 18-14 up.
But the look on Gray's face - and that of his team-mates and fans - when a line break saw him cross at the last confirmed the 2022 Group 16 premiership was Bega's.
Ryan Apps added the extras for the final 24-14 scoreline.
Bega captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler paid full respect to Tathra for the tough hit-out - the margin not entirely reflective of such a tough end-to-end contest.
The Sea Eagles were in fact first to open the scoring when Declan Bower-Scott crossed in the 13th minute and brother Callum converted.
Gray scored the first of his afternoon double in the 21st minute to see the teams tightly locked at 6-4 Tathra's way heading into half-time.
Bega came out firing in the second half, scoring three tries before Tathra managed to claw one back in the 63rd minute and another with just eight minutes left on the clock.
Numerous handling errors from both sides - understandable given the high stakes and players looking to exert plenty of pressure - and several penalties kept the crowd on tenterhooks right to the end.
With only minutes to play and Bega four points up, a turnover near the Roosters' line ultimately proved costly for Tathra.
And then to rub salt in the wound, a quick darting run out wide and offload to Gray saw the celebrations begin.
Making his grin even wider, Gray was named best on field.
Earlier in the day, Bombala Blue Heelers won the reserve grade derby against Snowy River Bears, 24-14, while the High Heelers also enjoyed success in the league-tag 16-12 over Tathra.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
