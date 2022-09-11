Man dead after three-vehicle crash near Pambula on NSW South Coast

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash on the state's south coast.
About 1.15pm Sunday, September 11, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, near Summerhill Rd, South Pambula, following reports of a three-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and were told a vehicle towing a caravan and a utility travelling north on the Princes Highway, and an SUV travelling south, collided.
The male passenger of the SUV died at the scene.
The female driver of the SUV was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle towing the caravan was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
The female passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and internal injuries.
The driver of the utility was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
A crime scene has been established and will be investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Princes Highway is currently closed in both directions and will remained closed for some time.
Inquiries are continuing.
A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
For motorists, diversions are currently in place.
Southbound light vehicles: Mount Darragh Rd, Back Creek Rd via Nethercote, then Nethercote Rd to return to the Princes Hwy at Eden.
Northbound light vehicles: From Eden - Nethercote Rd and Back Creek Rd via Nethercote, then Mount Darragh Rd to return to the Princes Hwy.
Southbound heavy vehicles: Snowy Mountains Hwy, Monaro Hwy and Imlay Rd.
Northbound heavy vehicles: Imlay Rd, Monaro Hwy and Snowy Mountains Hwy.
This heavy vehicle diversion will add around 75 minutes of travel time.
For updates check livetraffic.com
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
