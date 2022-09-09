Bega District News

Queen's dignified presence touched so many

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:36am
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world in the past 24 hours are testament to how inspiring and respected a figure Queen Elizabeth II was, and of how far her influence was felt.

