Queen's dignified presence touched so many

The outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world in the past 24 hours are testament to how inspiring and respected a figure Queen Elizabeth II was, and of how far her influence was felt.
The loss of the beloved monarch in the early hours of Friday morning (Australian time) at the age of 96 and after 70 years on the throne is being keenly felt in many corners.
Even for those like me who don't really give the Royal Family as a whole much thought beyond the symbolism, the stories from people from all walks of life across our regional communities have been extraordinary.
Many of those people have shared with us their memories, personal experiences and heartfelt tributes as the world mourns.
They invariably speak of an unassuming, caring and gracious Queen, who inspired awe in all who met her.
It's intriguing to me to think that in an era where many Australians would be happy to see us become a republic, that our monarch can inspire one and all with her principled service and life-long commitment to all her people - while our elected officials can leave so much to be desired.
It remains to be seen if King Charles III can be that same dignified figurehead of the Commonwealth. There's no doubt Her Majesty is a hard act to follow.
What is also beyond doubt is that Queen Elizabeth II's dignified presence and steadfast leadership over an incredible 70-year reign will remain strong in so many people's hearts and minds for many years to come.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
