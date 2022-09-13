Eden P-plater appeals mobile phone disqualification

A P-plater who was caught using his mobile phone while behind the wheel has successfully appealed for a reduced sentence.
Owen Lambourn, of Eden Cove, had his automatic disqualification period reduced to one month after arguing his case in Eden Court on Wednesday, September 7.
He argued that being disqualified from driving made it difficult to attend his workplace at an Eden pub "quite a distance from home", where he regularly worked night shifts.
Magistrate Doug Dick said regardless of the impost, "you chose to break the law...and you're asking that the law not apply to you".
"I'm tempted to say get a pushbike, but it is late at night [when you finish work]."
Lambourn's appeal was upheld "in part" with the disqualification period reduced to one month. However, he was warned by Magistrate Dick that if he was caught again within that month it would automatically mean a six month suspension.
