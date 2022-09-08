Inclusive basketball for all at Merimbula courts

If there's one thing Sarah Maquire is absolutely committed to, it's seeing kids of any ability play and enjoy basketball.
On Wednesday afternoons from 4pm Sarah and a group of about 20 kids get together at the Merimbula basketball courts with the aim of having fun.
Autism, physical, social or emotional disabilities are no barriers to playing said Sarah, who has been running the inclusive basketball classes for four years now.
Sarah started the inclusive group sessions after seeing some kids struggling in a competitive game environment when she was coaching.
"Kids were getting lost in the game and if someone was struggling I would get the other kids to back off a bit and try to build some confidence for them," Sarah explained.
She decided to take the concept into a group class where they could learn skills with support.
"Some children don't want to play mainstream sports but this gives them a range of skills in a social, fair play, no scoring environment."
On Wednesday afternoon, September 7, the group had a visit from Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick who presented the multiple awards, medals and prizes to the group of players.
She has had help and support from some teens who volunteer and parents but would love to hear from any other adults who would like to volunteer an hour of their time, once a week.
"It is so rewarding," Sarah said.
The group meets every Wednesday during term-time at the Merimbula basketball courts at 4pm.
Contact Sarah on 0439 402 445 for more information about the sessions or if you would like to volunteer.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
