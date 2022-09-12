Tracing Far South Coast history through 'fascinating' maps

Parish maps and land records dating back 230 years hold vital clues to the history of Far South Coast people and places.
A parish map dated March 20 1885 has a village called Colombo. In 1894 the village was renamed Bemboka.
Another map marks "Port Merrimbula", later renamed Merimbula.
To mark NSW History Week, Linda Albertson, customer experience librarian at Bega Valley Shire Library, held workshops in Tura and Bermagui on how to mine the gold that historical land records hold.
She said everyone was intrigued.
"I think they were surprised by the complexity of delving into historical land records but fascinated by how much you could find out by looking at parish maps, old system land registrations and Torrens land titles," Ms Albertson said.
READ ALSO:
The records can be accessed online through the NSW Land Registry Services' Historical Land Records Viewer but they are complex to navigate and understand.
The maps and records are working documents, littered with abbreviations, hand-written notes and jargon.
"At times they become very cluttered with the information that gets collected and added to over time," Ms Albertson said.
"They are hard to read and it is difficult to know what you are looking for to extract the relevant references to go back in time."
She likened them to indexes to refer back to in search of further information.
For example, the name changes to Colombo and Port Merrimbula were gazetted and those references were noted on the map.
"So you could go back to the government gazette through Trove and that is very valuable information if you are doing a history," Ms Albertson said
There is a whole wealth of information. It is a gold mine and it is quite addictive.- Linda Albertson, customer experience librarian, Bega Valley Shire Library
Someone new to the Historical Land Records Viewer could find it "daunting and overwhelming".
However Ms Albertson's workshops provided starting points to trace the historical documents backwards.
"I think everybody was quite relieved to find there were some more straightforward ways to extract the information," she said.
The records also load far more quickly and the system is more responsive than a few years ago.
Ms Albertson found herself drawn to beauty of the maps themselves.
"Some of them are lovely to look at," she said.
"The artwork and colour and even the way the paper has aged.
"That comes through in the digital image so you can appreciate them not just for the information but the way they have been drawn and reproduced as a digital image.
"They are very high-resolution so you get a sense of the origins of the document."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.