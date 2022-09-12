Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Tracing Far South Coast history through 'fascinating' maps

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Albertson, customer experience librarian at Bega Valley Shire Library, held workshops on how to trace history through historical land records to mark NSW History Week. Picture by Marion Williams

Parish maps and land records dating back 230 years hold vital clues to the history of Far South Coast people and places.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.