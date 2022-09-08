Regardless of the outcome of this weekend's Group 16 rugby league grand final, there are guaranteed to be proud fathers on the sidelines.
However, you'd be hard pressed to top James Scott and Grant Dowdle.
When Tathra faces up against derby rival Bega in this Sunday's grand final, the two men - both former players themselves - each have three sons in the Sea Eagles' run-on side.
Luke, 25, Jack, 22, and Ty, 19, Dowdle will take the field alongside close mates James, 26, Declan, 24, and Callum Bower-Scott, 22.
James, Declan and Callum shifted across to Tathra from Bega when James senior took on the first grade coaching role in 2019.
"I'm definitely a proud dad," he said.
"They've all grown up togethers and all been mates since they were kids.
"It's great to see them all out on the field together.
"But sometimes I've got to put the proud dad aside so I can coach and make good decisions for the team."
Luke said it had been "awesome" playing alongside his brothers, as well as the Bower-Scott boys "who are close enough to be called brothers too".
"We've been mates for years and years. It's a massive advantage really - we can know what the other will do without too much conversation.
"It's really cool [to all be on one side]. It doesn't happen often."
The connection extends off the field as well, the three Dowdles all work with their dad Grant in his building and carpentry business.
"For the most part we work well together - when we were younger it might have been different," Luke added with a laugh.
The familial links don't stop there as Tathra also boasts playing brothers Dylan and Riley Shaw, while Mitch Carter is the Bower-Scotts' brother-in-law!
For their part, the Bega Roosters also have several brothers on the roster, although captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler said while Jackson Whitby was a "definite" to take the field this weekend, brother Jacob was still an uncertainty due to a niggling injury.
Vazzoler will be taking plenty of enthusiasm into the season's decider thanks to being recently crowned Group 16's first grade player of the year as well as the competition's leading point scorer.
"Obviously it's a team sport though and I gave the boys a shout out at the presentation. You can't do this without a great team."
The Bega Roosters head into Sunday's grand final well rested thanks to their upset victory over season-leader Bombala a fortnight ago.
The Monaro road trip is one never taken lightly by coastal teams, with the Blue Heelers a strong Group 16 contender for a number of years.
However, the Roosters were able to put on four tries to one in their 18-6 victory over the minor premiers.
"The guys really dug deep," Bega captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler said.
Big occasions can sometimes get the better of you, but it all comes down to effort on the day - who wants it more- Bega Roosters captain Cameron Vazzoler
"We were down to 15 players only 20 minutes in."
Vazzoler said he also closely watched last weekend's preliminary final where Tathra won through in thrilling fashion, also over more-fancied rival Bombala.
That game needed extra time to determine a winner after a field goal from the Sea Eagles two minutes before the final whistle was cancelled out by one from the Blue Heelers just before the siren sounded.
Tathra was able to rally and put on a further two tries in the extra period to win 31-21.
"It was a pretty similar game to ours," Vazzoler said.
"It was a hard and tough game. They'll be feeling a bit battered and bruised, but there's a lot to play for still and everyone will come out strong.
"Big occasions can sometimes get the better of you, but it all comes down to effort on the day - who wants it more."
Tathra's Luke Dowdle said the preliminary final had been a tough ask against a "very physical side".
"Not taking anything away from them [Bombala] at all, but we were able to find another gear [in extra time] and grind it out.
"Bega got over them the week before too so there are lessons learnt for both of us.
"We're really keen to have a crack."
Like Vazzoler, Dowdle was also philosophical about the lead in to a big game.
"Playing against Bega is always the bigger game of the year. We just try to take it as another game though and don't let it get in your head. Keep it chill.
"Hopefully we can get a good crowd and fill up that hill like we did last time."
Group 16 chairman Allan Wilton welcomed all football fans to Bega Recreation Ground for a big day of grand final action.
"The grand final should be a wonderful day, particularly the local derby between Bega Roosters and the Tathra Sea Eagles who have been great rivals for so many years," Wilton said.
"The 2019 grand final when Tathra scored a try only moments before full time to win was one of the most exciting local grand finals seen for years and was played in front of one of the largest crowds for a Group 16 grand final in many years also."
The reserves grand final is also a local derby between old rivals the Bombala Blue Heelers and the Snowy River Bears.
"Both clubs have large following from their respective communities. Both teams play a very physical game which should certainly keep the crowd interested," Wilton said.
"The Under 18s game between the Batemans Bay Tigers and the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs will be a real crowd pleaser and well worth getting to the ground early to see.
"Both teams will showcase many of our very talented young local players and under 18s grand finals are always fast, open, entertaining games.
"The women's league tag will see the experienced Bombala High Heelers up against the much improved Tathra She Eagles.
"While minor premier Bombala will start this game as favourite, the Tathra She Eagles have had a good finals series and are coming into this game on the back of an exciting win in last weeks preliminary final against Bega."
All games are being played at the Bega Rec Ground, Sunday, September 11.
League tag kicks off at 9.30am. Under 18s at 11am. Reserve grade gets underway from 12.45 and the first grade decider is at 2.45pm.
Gate entry is $15, $8 for concession and under 16s free.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
