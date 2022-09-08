Your never-ending guide to what's on in the Bega Valley

Spring Book Fair
September 9-10
Advertisement
Rotary Bega is once again hosting its huge bi-annual book sale, in the Bega Showground Pavilion this Friday and Saturday, 9am until 5pm each day. Good quality books plus DVDs will be available. Entry is by gold coin donation and sales are by EFTPOS or cash. COVID-safe arrangements will be in place. Please bring a bag.
Living Democracy author talk
September 9
Presented by HeadLand Writers Festival, South East Arts, Candelo Books and the Tathra Hotel, this meet the author event will be held at Tathra Hotel, 7-8pm. Tim Hollo is a Greens activist and his book Living Democracy: An ecological manifesto for the end of the world as we know it, offers bold ideas and a positive vision for the world. Admission is free, register online
Bridge 101st birthday
September 10
Rocky Hall Community Association invites people to join them in a picnic celebration of the 101st birthday of the New Buildings Bridge from 10.30am. There's a bridge walk at 11.30am and a display by the Bombala Historic Engine and Machinery Society plus music and bush skills demonstration. BYO picnic and chairs. Park on Wyndham side of bridge. More info 6494 2060.
CWA Tilba Vintage Garden Party
September 10
Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will showcase the village's long and rich history as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president 1934-1970. There will be talks about Tilba's history, three sittings of High Tea, four sittings of Wine and Cheese tastings and music by Stitch. Also croquet, bocce, giant jenga, table tennis, raffles, lucky door prizes, a chocolate wheel and a scavenger hunt. Prizes for the best dressed male and best dressed female in vintage outfits (1920s and 1930s). 11am-3pm at Mountain Valley Farm, Tilba Tilba, at the base of Gulaga. General entry $5 per person or $10 per family.
Candelo Dressup Dance Party
September 10
Roll up Bega Valley dancers! A dress up dance party for one and all at Candelo Town Hall, featuring DJ ViVi pumping music from Soultrain disco through to slammin house! Dress up however you like, sparkles, sequin, multicolour fantasy party! Food by Cowsnest, BYO drinks. Face painting and dress-up box available for those needing inspiration. Adults $20, under 18 free. Book online
Pambula Rotary Market
Advertisement
September 11
Each second Sunday of the month from 8am until 1pm, this fantastic sun-filled market space is held at the board sports grounds of Pambula on Toallo Street. There will be a huge variety of stalls including everything from hand-made preserves, pickles, olive oil, local meat and seafood, cakes and sausage sizzles, jewellery, clothing, bric-a-brac, and more.
Peacekeepers Service
September 14
The Merimbula RSL sub-branch said there will be a short service at the Beach Street War Memorial, Merimbula on September 14 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Australian Peacekeepers and Peacemakers. The Service will commence at 11am. Members wishing to attend may wear medals/ribbons and a wreath laying ceremony will be conducted.
AWL Trivia night
Advertisement
September 17
The Far South Coast Animal Welfare League will host a fundraising trivia night at Club Sapphire on September 17 from 7.30pm. It's an all ages event with teams of up to eight per table and costs $15 per person with all proceeds staying in the Bega Valley. Tickets from Club Sapphire.
Montreal Goldfield BioBlitz
September 17-18
The tours and walks include bird tours, frog forages, nocturnal animal calls playback, arboreal mammal spotlighting, bird surveys, plant surveys, reptile searches and moth and insect collection and observation. The tours and walks are free but numbers are limited on some so registration is encouraged. At 7pm on Saturday Bioluminescence will transform the goldfield into an illuminated wonderland.
Advertisement
Bermagui Mystery Expedition
September 18
Locals can retrace the 142-year old mystery of the five missing men from Bermagui to Mystery Bay with members of the Bermagui and Narooma Historical Societies and Montreal Goldfield management committee. The five-stop expedition starts promptly at 10am at the headland overlooking Bermagui River and will end around 1pm at the Mystery Bay picnic shelter. Maps will be issued but car sharing is recommended as is bringing lunch.
Bicycle NSW Bega Tathra Safe Ride Community Ride
Advertisement
September 18
After three successful rides in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the community bike ride in back in 2022. The Bega2Tathra ride is a fundraising and awareness campaign to promote a shared bike path linking up Bega, Kalaru, and Tathra to be built. The ticket price will be $30, which includes insurance cover through Bicycle NSW. If you are a Bicycle NSW member, you already have insurance so your ticket cost is $20. Kids (under 18) are $10 and that also includes insurance cover for the event. Registration starts at Bega Cheese Heritage Centre from 7:15am - 8:00am. The riders will arrive at Tathra Hotel at around 11:00am. Book online
Spring Orchid Show
September 22-23
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club Spring Orchid Show will be held in the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre in Zingel Place, Bega from 9 until 5pm. The Gulaga Foyer is the perfect room to show orchids at their best. While this show has a strong cymbidium class, it is becoming to be a showplace for Australian native orchids with many top-class plants on display. These are well supported by a large variety of other exotic orchids that are in flower at this time of the year.
Advertisement
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer heralds a new genre of boutique festival: a truly multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Set in the emerald hinterland of Merimbula's and Pambula's fabled beaches, Wanderer is a festival for everyone and comprising three unique spaces: Wanderer, The Lost Lands and the Main Stage. The line-up includes acts such as Wolfmother, Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
Zela Margossian Quintent
September 24
The Zela Margossian Quintent's debut album of world jazz, Transition, created a sensation in 2018. Critics and audiences were captivated by Zela's intriguing compositions, by her seamless fusion of music from the classical, Armenia, Middle Easter and jazz traditions, and by the band's masterful interplay. The quintet will conclude a week-long residency at Four Winds with a concert that runs from 4pm to 6pm in the Windsong Pavilion.
Advertisement
Unlocking The Doors
September 30
Wollongong band 'Unlocking The Doors' appear in a mesmerising tribute to the eclectic and provocative music and poetry of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Considered one of the most authentic and entertaining Australian tribute shows, Unlocking the Doors continue to reprise the energy, mayhem and psychedelia of the late 60s, amassing a growing legion of fans and much critical acclaim. Doors open 8pm at Club Sapphire. Tickets $35 + B.F at www.stickytickets.com.au/08ir9/unlocking_the_doors.aspx
ReBoot in Bermagui
October 1 - 2
Advertisement
Run, refresh, relax and renew in Bermagui on the October long week-end. Fun runs, ocean swims, escorted bike ride, tug-of-war challenge are the main events. Try your hand at yoga, pilates, barefoot bowls, tennis or stand-up paddle boarding or take a Tai Chi class or surf lesson. http://rebootinbermagui.com.au/
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.