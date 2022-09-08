Ricky Bloomfield's musical career is rolling along nicely - quite literally if his latest album is anything to go by.
A recent trip to the United States saw Bloomfield strap on his roller blades and film eight video clips in just eight days, covering countless kilometres in the process.
His wheels carried him through iconic US locations like Venice Beach, the Hollywood Hills, Las Vegas and San Diego as he created footage for the new offerings on his latest album, Chameleon of Errors.
Armed only with an iPhone, days were spent rolling and filming, editing in bars, casinos and parks, and uploading the clips to YouTube using Starbucks and hotel wi-fi.
Bloomfield is almost at home on roller blades as he is on a guitar behind a microphone.
In fact, he said when he was a youngster growing up in Tathra, he seriously debated whether to chase a dream as a musician or a professional inline skater.
"I started blading and music about the same time, about age nine," he told the Bega District News.
"I lived in Tathra and spent all my evenings either playing music or at the skate park.
"I really tossed it up whether to be a pro musician or pro blader."
Ultimately he went with musician.
"More recently when I did the video clip for Strut, I met the world number one blader. He's been touring the world - so it turns out I could've done something with it," Bloomfield said with a chuckle.
You wouldn't dispute his decision now given Chameleon of Errors saw the Bega Valley lad team up with industry heavyweights like Wolfmother's bass player Bobby Poulton and drummer Pete Drummond (Dragon, Lee Kernaghan) on eight brand new original tracks.
"It's a bit more rock than I've done before. This one was all about how simple can I get it? How close to a rock band sound I can get.
"There's nothing programmed, it's very organic. There are no electronic instruments in sight.
"I wanted to keep it as real as possible."
Bloomfield mixed the tracks himself in a hand-built studio he and partner Chelsy Atkins built on their Bega Valley property.
The mudbrick and timber studio came about during the COVID lockdowns when their fledgling project with Corinne Gibbons - One Gener8ion - lost momentum along with the rest of the arts industry.
"It started as somewhere to put all the music gear and to hang out. During the quiet time I did some work in there and started writing for the first time in ages.
"Two weeks later I had eight songs and realised I had an album here."
Then came the decision to take the whirlwind trip to America.
"I started at Venice Beach and then rolled from Santa Monica to Hollywood, about 24 kilometres.
"Rolling through LA was amazing. I was speaking to a lot of homeless people, it's so confronting over there.
"The whole trip was an eye-opener."
Chameleon of Errors by the Ricky Bloomfield Band is launching at Twyford Hall Merimbula on Saturday night, September 10. Bloomfield will be backed up by Chelsy Atkins, Nick Keeling on piano, Chris Bird on cello and Oisin Smith-Coburn on saxophone.
Support act is Bega-based Lillian McVeity, a young singer-songwriter renowned for her lush harmonies and indie pop.
Doors open 7pm, music from 7.30. Tickets via thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435.
Chameleon of Errors is available at www.rickybloomfieldband.com
