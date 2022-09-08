International squash stars thrill Bega crowds during PSA World Challenge event

Bega Squash Club played host last week to a $12,000 PSA World Challenge Event, sponsored by Tarra Volkswagen.
Games were played over five days at the Bega Country Club courts and live streamed on the PSA YouTube site worldwide.
With 48 entrants from 12 countries and 10 of the 24 women's entrants ranked in the top 110 in the world, the standard of squash was amazing.
A number of the Australian Commonwealth Games women's team backed up from their performances in Birmingham only a few weeks prior, including Commonwealth Games flag bearer Rachael Grinham, Jess Turnbull, Alex Haydon and Sarah Cardwell.
Rhys Dowling, who played both singles and doubles in Birmingham and who took out the Australian Open in Bega in 2021, also competed.
He will defend his open title at the 2022 Australian Squash Open event to be held in Sydney at the end of October.
Finals of the Volkswagen Bega Open PSA event were played on Sunday.
Men: Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong defeated Rex Hedrick of Australia: 11-8, 11-5, 11-8
Women: Chan Sin Yuk of Hong Kong defeated Yee Xin Ying of Malaysia: 11-7, 11-6, 11-3.
Over the weekend a satellite event saw local players mix it with some of the internationals.
Men's Open - Ong Sai Hung (Malaysia) defeated Robert Andrew Garcia (Phillipines)
Women's Open - Rachael Grinham (Australia) defeated Sarah Cardwell (Australia)
Group 1 - Corey Bedingfield (Cooma) defeated Ash Hackshall James (Bega)
Play for the Bega Squash Club Grand Hotel Spring Comp resumes on Tuesday.
