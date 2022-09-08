In the recent BDN editorial about the Cuttagee bridge works the author takes the somewhat patronising line that conserving this iconic bridge is all well and good but we'll have to pay. A tack I found that repeats the old mantra of economics over all else.
This refrain has been the fallback of the economic rationalist for decades when we discuss anything to do with cultural of environmental projects - ie there is never enough money.
But this smoke and mirrors economics is at the heart of what we as a community want versus what the bean counters tells we can have. We as a community must decide if we want our cultural and environmental heritage preserved to retain what makes this place such a beautiful and vibrant area or sacrifice our heritage for a bland and degraded local area that is seen in many coastal areas that have not retained their heritage values.
This is conservation 101 - and well, the community has decided - we want to retain our magical Far South Coast, not create a concrete nightmare, outer suburb of Sydney with all its 1970s ugliness and inhumanity.
I'm very worried about the birds in Kiss' Lagoon in Bega. The two beautiful swans have had young again. There are five adorable cygnets.
When we go to the shore of the lagoon they come over to us - a sure sign that they are being fed by humans. I've noticed a group of men with a full loaf of bread walking by most mornings and I suspect there are others who can't resist feeding them. Walking around this morning there were left over slices of white bread floating in the water.
I have read it is bad for their health. Cygnets get really big on bread and then their legs aren't strong enough to support them. When swans and other water fowl have too much bread they become weak and hatch unhealthy young. The offspring can develop what's called 'Angel Wings' - deformed wings that will mean they will never fly.
So, don't feed them! And to the council - can we have some signs please. Something like, if you feed the birds we will chuck you in!
An appreciation of the threats facing our wildlife and the fact that Australia has one of the highest native animal extinction rates in the world should be matters that concern us all.
The dingo is one such native animal facing extinction on the South East of the state at the cost of eco-system stability and resilience. As far as its future is concerned, the Animal Justice Party is advocating the following changes be made:
Elevate dingoes from "vulnerable" to "protected native dog" status, removing the pest status such as they are presently included in under the so called Wild Dog Management Plan.
Legislate giving dingoes full protection and use non-lethal and less expensive controls where required for livestock protection.
Minimise the threat of continued hybridisation by controlling wild dogs in order to protect dingoes' genetic integrity.
Ban 1080 poison.
Dingo protection is just one example of a matter that urgently needs to be investigated and decided on by a revised Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act in order to reflect the opinions of everyone, and not just those in this case of farmers, politicians and poison manufacturers.
The truth is that the natural world is changing and we need to fix a broken relationship with our environment. In the words of the late Prince Phillip, "If Nature can't survive, neither will Man."
Jessica Millar and husband Simon own Sapphire Coastal Adventures and love and admire whales (BDN, 17/8).
A recent study estimated that during last century the whaling industry killed almost three million of these amazing intelligent creatures. Animal lovers can now rejoice that most killing has ended and whale populations are recovering.
They are certainly one important link in the oceanic ecosystem as they store carbon dioxide in their huge bodies, and fertilising the sea for other species. But humans must urgently clean up the oceans from plastic etc and fully protect more of it by 2030.
