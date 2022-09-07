Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'Senseless' vandalism to toilet blocks costing Bega Valley community greatly

Updated September 7 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wave of vandalism at some of Bega Valley Shire's public toilet blocks is being investigated by local police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.