'Senseless' vandalism to toilet blocks costing Bega Valley community greatly

A wave of vandalism at some of Bega Valley Shire's public toilet blocks is being investigated by local police.
In the past month, toilet blocks at three locations in Eden, one in Mogareeka and another in Bermagui have been vandalised and forced to closed while repairs were undertaken.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the recent spate of "senseless vandalism" results in an unnecessary drain on public funds.
"We've had enough damage to shire infrastructure through natural disasters and we certainly cannot afford to add intentional damage to our list of expenses," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Whoever is doing this, whether one person or a group, should understand that money spent to repair needless vandalism comes from our general fund.
"This means diverting money away from public projects to spend on unnecessary repairs.
"Of equal concern is the impact this has on vulnerable people in the community. Aged residents in particular rely on toilet blocks being open and having them unexpectedly close can cause distress.
"Perhaps the people who continue to vandalise our public toilet blocks will reconsider their actions if they see vandalism as potentially impacting a grandparent or family member."
Cr Fitzpatrick said the Bermagui Apex Park toilets were damaged last month and the Mogareeka boat ramp toilet block was smashed beyond repair.
This was followed by damage to the Eden Scout Hall toilets last week, and over the weekend the Aslings Beach and Barclay Sports Pavilion toilet blocks were also vandalised.
"This is unacceptable," he said.
"Each of the incidents has been reported to the local police who are currently investigating and calling for information."
The toilets at Mogareeka opened again this week following a full interior replacement, and damaged toilet blocks in Eden were currently closed, awaiting repairs.
The council urged anyone with information regarding these acts of vandalism to report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Bermagui Apex Park toilets were damaged on the evening of Tuesday, August 9.
The Mogareeka boat ramp toilets were damaged between August 12 and the morning of August 13.
The Eden Scout Hall toilets were damaged between 4pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 1.
The Aslings Beach and Barclay Sports Pavilion toilets were damaged between September 3 and 4.
