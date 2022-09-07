Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'It's a terrific life': How a professional muso ended up running a famous food van

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:14am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional musician and food-van owner Joe Driscoll in the famous River Cottage food van. Mr Driscoll purchased the van in 2019. Picture supplied.

River Cottage Australia wrapped up six years ago, but a food van made famous by the show is still plying its trade on the Far South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.