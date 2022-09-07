Estuaries where the best fishing action is as spring arrives on Far South Coast

Spend some time at your favourite lookout and thrill in the spectacle of the annual whale migration.
There is little doubt the southward migration to Antarctica for the summer season has commenced.
When travelling south, especially with calves to protect, the whales tend to travel closer to shore than during their northern migration.
Keep your eyes open. Best seen when the seas are choppy in strong winds.
Bithry Inlet to Wapengo Lake remains the target for great Australian salmon.
A dense school of salmon has been moving up and down the channel these past weeks. Casting from the shore these fish respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits.
As well as the headlands, salmon together with tailor also frequent Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other. Fish early morning or evening on the full tide.
When conditions are favourable snapper and morwong are reporting from our local reefs - Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
Good size gummy shark frequent the reef edges. Best taken while anchored and using a bottom burley bomb.
Australian salmon have quieted down in the Pambula River but good tailor are now on the chew in both the Pambula and Merimbula Lakes.
Continuing fresh in the Bega River has seen a distinct loss of the marine weed habitat.
Talking of weed there is lots of brown slime (phytoplankton) in the seas along our coast at present. Phytoplankton are microscopic organisms that are the primary producers at the base of the food chain.
At Fishpen in the Merimbula Lake a sizeable raft of dead seagrass has collected in a large eddy beside the ever moving channel sands. Boaters should take care.
Congratulations to Ole Ersvaer (1st) and Shane Mayberry (2nd) in the species of the month awards for morwong, and also to junior member Lex Haig who took home the mystery prize sponsored rod reel combo.
With thanks to the event's sponsor John Michelin and Son and supporters Tackle World Merimbula and the NSW DPI Recreational Fishing Trust.
For the month of September club members will be competing for the longest of the ever popular gummy shark.
The club will be open on Friday, September 9 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership application, renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
