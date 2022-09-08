Bermagui townhouse proposal offering 38 'accessible' homes for 'downsizers'

There are plans to build 38 townhouses on vacant sites in central Bermagui, near the town centre and marina.
The townhouses, plans for which are currently on exhibition by the Bega Valley Shire Council, are said to be targeted to "downsizers" with accessibility in mind.
Advertisement
They are to be built on five existing lots at 9-15 Tuross Lane and 121 Carnago Street, across the road from Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf complex and close to the country club and golf course.
The land, which has been vacant for some time, is zoned R3 for medium-density residential use and is surrounded by single- and two-storey houses.
The developer is Bathla Group, which describes itself as a "leading residential and commercial property developer and builder based in Sydney's Greater West" and it used Sydney architects Jackson Teece.
It is proposed that each of the 34 three-bedroom townhouses and four two-bedroom dwellings would have two car spaces. The plans include 10 visitor parking spaces but not parking for boats or trailers.
READ ALSO:
The townhouses are reportedly being developed with affordability and accessibility in mind.
Each of the dwellings will be three-storied with internal lifts and rooftop terraces.
According to the development application on Bega Valley Shire Council's website, 22 of the townhouses will meet the "silver" level of the Liveable Housing Design Guidelines, which relate to easier and safer homes for people with disabilities, who are ageing, or who have young children.
The socio-economic impact statement said there was a deficit of three-bedroom dwellings in Bermagui compared with the rest of the shire, which the development would help address.
It also said there was a higher rate of low-income households than elsewhere in the shire and that the proposal "positively contributes to the availability of accessible and affordable housing".
The target market was "downsizers and/or investment owners".
"It is anticipated that the townhouse dwellings will attract downsizers moving from larger single residential dwellings in the surrounding locality to more manageable smaller dwellings," the developer's documentation reads.
As well as construction of the townhouses, parking and landscaping, the plans include construction of a public road fronting the site and internal private roads.
The land, comprising four blocks totalling 8000sqm, changed hands in July 2021.
The projected cost of the development was $8,012,359.
Prior to lodging the development application, Bathla Group met with council in November 2021.
Advertisement
Council was exhibiting the plans until September 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Advertisement
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.