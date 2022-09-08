Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui townhouse proposal offering 38 'accessible' homes for 'downsizers'

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed townhouse development in Bermagui is on the site of an old timber mill. Picture supplied by Julie Rutherford Real Estate

There are plans to build 38 townhouses on vacant sites in central Bermagui, near the town centre and marina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.