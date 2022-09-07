Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Business Forum hosts regional summit to pitch 'big ideas' for shire's future development

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:14am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What would be your big idea to take the Bega Valley into the future?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.