Panthers, Lions sharpen claws for SCAFL decider

The Sapphire Coast AFL competition has reached the pointy end, with grand finals being played this weekend.
While this season saw the amalgamation of a first and second tier into a single senior men's comp, the ladder has been split in half with two grand finals to be played.
Advertisement
On Friday night, 7.15pm, at Berrambool Oval, the Eden Whalers will take on Narooma Lions B in a "division two" decider.
Narooma used its second chance well, thrashing Tathra 24.12 (156) to 2.2 (14) in last Friday's preliminary final after going down to Eden the previous week.
Pambula's Thomas Ferguson kicked four goals in his side's win, while Kyle Tucker landed three.
Then on Saturday, September 10, Narooma Lions A will face Pambula Panthers for the division one flag. Centre bounce at 3pm.
The Panthers had a great preliminary final win on Saturday over Bermagui, 17.13 (115) to 8.10 (58).
Meanwhile, Tathra and Eden will contest the women's grand final from 1.30pm Saturday.
The Eden Whalers toppled Bega in the preliminary final to the tune of 15.8 (98) to 1.1 (7).
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.