An incredible163 hectare property just outside of Bega is set to be auctioned in October after having been owned by the D'Arcy family for five generations, totalling 168 years of ownership.
The land was originally purchased in 1854 by a young immigrant from Ireland who established it as a pig and dairy farm.
A bacon factory and smoke house were constructed of solid granite stone in the 1870s, and while they ceased operating in 1923, both buildings still stand in excellent condition.
During the 1870s the factory was built to export award-winning produce back to England and Ireland.
The main homestead 'Daisy Bank' was constructed from more than 365,000 handmade bricks, shipped from Sydney to Tathra, and taken by a small boat up the river to Bega. Estimates suggest the home was completed around 1889.
The five-bedroom homestead was built as a replica of the family's original home in Ireland and is set on top a hill surrounded by English style gardens and luscious green paddocks.
Three sides of the house were surrounded by double wraparound verandahs. This was the only variation of the home in Ireland - added to protect the bricks from the harsher Australian elements.
The large driveway has been lined with deciduous trees that frame the property's stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
The homestead has remained well intact - brimming with original features including ceiling roses, cornices, skirting boards and working fireplaces in seven of the rooms in the house.
Other original features include a stained glass window on the staircase landing, etched glass in several of the internal doors, and windows and carved cedar surrounds.
In addition to the homestead, there was also a separate four bedroom manager's residence - plus a third home site subject to council approval.
The D'Arcy family have continued to operate a dairy farm, with current owner Tom D'Arcy a key supplier to Bega Cheese.
Tom's great-grandfather in 1899 was instrumental in establishing what was then known as the Bega Co-operative Creamery Company.
The family has long been pioneers of the dairy industry.
In 2012, the family invited hundreds of South Coast dairy farmers to investigate how they had shifted to using robotic milkers, the first farm in the Bega Valley to do so and only the second in NSW at the time.
The Lely Astronaut milking system will be another key component of the coming sale.
The new owner would also have access a 540 ML Bega River irrigation licence. The property is zoned RU1 Primary Production.
The Tarraganda property will go under the hammer in Sydney on October 11 from 10.30am.
Gerry Tarlinton from Bega LJ Hooker said he expected the property to sell for around $7.5 - 8.5 million. He said the owners would also have a clearance sale for the machinery after the property had sold.
Contact Gerry Tarlinton on 0409 822 962 or David Nolan on 0447 278 236 from Webster Nolan Real Estate for further details.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
