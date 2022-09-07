Merimbula's award winning bodybuilder, Seville Ford is celebrating some serious milestones and exciting new chapters this year.
Not only did Ms Ford celebrate her silver win at the WBFF Fitness and Fashion Show in August, she has also recently been invited to join the IFBB Pro League.
"It's always been my goal to join the IFBB Pro League as a figure athlete and I have been working so hard, so that one day I could bring the quality that IFBB stands for," Ms Ford said.
"The IFBB pro league is the federation that Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with and I've actually been invited to compete with them which is a big honour."
Ms Ford said her time "had finally come", as she set her sights forward to the "road for Olympia, the pinnacle of bodybuilding".
With so much hype and controversy around bodybuilding, Ms Ford was all too happy to share some insight into how she became a successful and natural bodybuilder.
"Everyone sees the glitz and glam but they don't actually understand how much work goes into it. Bodybuilding is not just simply about lifting weights, its's a lifestyle," she said.
Ms Ford has been working out for the last decade and began her bodybuilding journey seven years ago.
Now a certified nutritionist and performance coach, Ms Ford runs her own business dubbed Seville Elite Coaching where she offers her services worldwide from her home in Merimbula.
Looking back on her years of experience, the advice she had to give other aspiring bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts was not to rush the process as "muscle growth is one of the slowest things".
"You need to take your time to build muscle because muscle maturity is only acquired over time and that's what you're showing off when you're onstage," she said.
Ms Ford said one of the things most people didn't realise when it came bodybuilding competitions is that the competitors start preparing at least 12 months before a show.
"You always plan a long time ahead, 12 months for a bodybuilder actually isn't that long and you can't miss a beat the whole time, every box needs to be ticked on a daily basis from nutrition, training, recovery to water intake," she said.
"It takes a lot to become a bodybuilder and it's just not enough to lift every now and then."
Contrary to the popular belief that bodybuilder's "starve themselves", Ms Ford outlined that her specific dieting actually meant that during 10 months of her preparation she was eating around six meals a day.
"I eat a lot of food, for example right now in my off season I'm eating 3000 calories a day and I'm still losing weight which means I'm probably going to have to go up to 4000 calories," she said.
The preparation time is different person to person, as each bodybuilder put's their plans together in the lead up to the competition, for Ms Ford that meant she would be building muscle over the next ten months and start dieting for her next show in June 2023.
"It depends on the person and how much body fat they've got which leads into how long they want to diet for, I like to diet for 18 weeks in the lead up to a show," she said.
"For my next show in 2023, I'm going to go for 20 weeks starting in June and finishing in October."
During what's called the off season Ms Ford had what she called a "flexible diet" wherein she was able to eat "anything I want".
"For the next ten months I can eat anything I want, nothing is off the menu but in the on season I focus on whole foods only and cleaner foods," she said.
Ms Ford said the best way to explain it all was that the offseason was the time to focus on building "as much muscle as you can", whereas the on season was "pretty much just a time to strip the fat off and focus on muscle retention".
Ms Ford said the dieting period in the last six weeks leading up to the show was very tough on the body and it was important to maintain a balanced attitude towards it.
"We've got to understand this is an extreme sport and when you're seeing your body at this very unrealistic shape and form it's important not to hold onto that, because nobody in this world should be running around with that percentage of fat," she said.
Ms Ford said despite the on season being challenging as the dieting process became more strict, she found the overall experience to be "very rewarding".
"It's the most fulfilling thing I have ever done, I get excited every night that I can get up and train again, and do it again and on top of that I coach myself which is a challenge in itself, but I've done it for years, so I'm in tune with it," she said.
Ms Ford added that one of the other aspects overlooked by the general public is the support system surrounding competitors.
"A winner never wins alone, they always have a great team supporting them and I am so lucky and blessed to have my family and friends especially my husband to be there and to make this possible," she said.
Over the last couple of years Ms Ford has made fast progress having moved up categories from fitness to figure modelling.
In 2020 Ms Ford competed with the WBFF and won second in the world which she said had been a "major highlight".
The following year the WBFF show had been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn't deter Ms Ford, who took it as an opportunity to work even harder for the 2022 show.
"In a whole year I managed to build up so much muscle that I went up a category and came second, which was a huge achievement for me," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
