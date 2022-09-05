South Coast Gig Guide, September 6-12

Ride The Wind at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Millson Keys at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 6pm-9pm
Chris O'Donnell at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Stitch at the Tilba CWA Vintage Garden Party Mountain View Farm, Tilba Tilba.11am-3pm. Party amongst a sea of daisies! Book ahead for High Teas, wine & cheese tasting and entry tickets. Check the CWA Tilba Facebook page for details. General entry $5 or $10 per family.
Captain Ablit & The Bluetrash Band at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Poppy at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5pm-8pm
Scott & Dave at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Amnesia Blues Band at The Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. 7pm-10pm. $15. Book for dinner 0407474459 or 64942568
Ricky Bloomfield Album Launch with support act Lillian McVeity at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm. Bookings recommended. Tickets $20 via Trybooking.com or ph 6495 7435
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Poppy at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 11am-2pm
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act The Amnesia Blues Band at The Grand Hotel, Bega. 12pm-3pm. Bookings essential 6492 1122. Cover charge at the door $5 (16+)
Stitch The Band at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Captain Ablit & The Bluetrash Band at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Totum at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Moon Dog & Val Moogz at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
