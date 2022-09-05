Bega District News
Man admits to smoking bong during police chase

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:42am
A man, who was described by his lawyers as a "street kid", has been jailed for four years in relation to more than 30 charges for a crime spree across NSW.

