Far South Film announces 2022 People's Choice Award

The Far South Film Festival has announced it award for the People's Choice for 2022.
The award has been taken out by 'The Do's and Don'ts of Getting Married' which received 55 per cent of the vote by ticket holders. The team for this film also scooped the Far South Film Best Film Award and the Funhouse Studio Diversity Award.
Advertisement
Directed and produced by Karen Jackson and ARC Disability Services from Cairns, QLD, the film features the ARC Creative Ensemble, a talented group of young people with disability who not only performed in the film but were involved in the creation of every aspect of the film.
READ ALSO:
The film is about Emma and Max who are engagedm but have very different ideas of what their wedding day will look like. Enter Scarlet, their friend and self-appointed sassy diva boss wedding planner who hatches some weird and wonderful plans to help salvage their romantic union and teach them the most important lesson of happily ever after - compromise.
From original concept to shoot took almost three years of Wednesdays with writer's rooms, rehearsals, choreography sessions, art department and production design meetings and location surveys, all culminating in a three day shoot.
The result was a funny and heart-warming story that brought a smile to everyone's faces at the 2022 festival.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.