Tilba CWA offers history, tastings and games this Saturday

Take a trip back in time at Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party at Mountain View Farm this weekend.
To mark the CWA of NSW's centenary, the Tilba branch is putting on a host of events on Saturday September 10 that will appeal to foodies, people keen to learn some local history and people who like playing family games.
From 11.30am to 3pm adults and kids alike can compete in croquet, badminton, table tennis, giant Jenga, the French bowling game of boules and its Italian cousin bocce.
Hula-hoop expert and former Tilba CWA president Linda Appellgren master-minded the games element of the day.
The setting, Mountain View Farm, has historical interest as it was the home of the Bate family, synonymous with Tilba, for generations.
Elsie Bate, president of Tilba District CWA from 1934 to 1970, lived at the farm with her husband HJ (Harry) Bate.
She was known for the magnificent gardens she planted around the Bate homestead and the garden parties she held to raise funds for Tilba Tilba's church, the Red Cross and CWA.
Ms Bate once won best fruitcake in the State CWA Land Cookery competition.
Harry Bate, step-grandson of Elsie Bate, also grew up on the farm with his family.
At 1.30pm he will talk with Zoe Burke of Tilba Walks in the old dairy about developments at the farm such as getting the water supply in 1910, the small hydroelectric scheme from 1932 to the 1970s, plus dairying and cheese-making.
Laurelle Pacey, author of Tilba Times Revisited, will set the scene at 12.15pm by talking about the development of the three settlements around Gulaga.
Lynne Thomas, whose family lived and worked with the Bate family at Mountain View for many years, will open the event with Welcome to Country and share a Dreamtime story of mother mountain Gulaga.
She is a Yuin-Biripi cultural knowledge holder and Aboriginal education officer at Narooma Public School.
Entry for history, games and other activities costs $5 per person or $10 per family.
Wine and Cheese Tasting tickets are $20 per person, which includes entry.
High Tea tickets are sold out.
Parking is available at Tilba Tilba Oval.
For tickets contact Tilba CWA's Treasurer 0407 100 710 or cwatreasurytilba@gmail.com.
