A trio of young Far South Coast women have taken on the Sydney Folk Festival by storm, with 15-year-old Pambula musician Emma Foote awarded Young Folk Artist of 2022 in the under 19 category.
It was the third year in a row a young woman from the Bega Valley has taken out a title, with fellow performers Bohdi Turner and Felicity Dowd winning in 2021 and 2020.
Advertisement
All three young women performed at the event held between August 19 and 21 in the Sydney CBD.
Emma's mum, Jessica Foote said her daughter had a wonderful time and it was an exciting opportunity to meet a wide range of incredibly talented musicians.
"They all had wonderful feedback and offered lots of support, it was an amazing experience," she said.
Emma began learning guitar as a child, however gravitated towards violin after she witnessed a talented violist play while on school excursion to the Sydney Opera House.
Her grandfather purchased her a violin from a garage sale around three years ago and since then Emma has taken an incredible shining to the instrument, having recently started perfecting her technique with master musician Vincent Edwards.
"She's just so passionate about the violin, I think it's just something she was always meant to do," said Ms Foote.
Emma has been really inspired by the incredible talent on the Far South Coast and has been going to a jam event called The Session at the Tathra pub to meet likeminded folk artists.
"She's blessed to have access to all these amazing musicians that are really motivated to teach Emma because she's so self-motivated to learn the violin, so we have lots of people to thank for her journey.
"She lives and breathes music, that's all she wants to do, just pick up the violin and play it out of pure joy. It's like she's found her calling in life," said Ms Foote.
Tanja local Bohdi Turner, 18, also got to have her time in the spotlight at the folk festival after not being able to perform in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
She was the recipient of the Young Folk Artist of the year in the under 25 category in 2021 and so was allocated two time slots at the festival this year to make up for it.
Bohdi first immersed herself in music in her first year of high school when she lived in Darwin. Her music journey continued when she came to Bega High and was able to attend numerous music camps, including a pivotal song writing camp at The Crossing.
She has now written over 20 original songs and her instrument of choice has always been the guitar.
She said she was really impressed by Emma's performance and said it was really special to be joined at the event but her fellow Far South Coast peers.
"I reckon the Bega Valley has been really successful due to all the musos here and a lot of folk artists in Candelo. I also had a lot of opportunities through school to do mentorships and participate in music camps."
Advertisement
Bohdi's next big break will be a two hour radio performance in Sydney on Ryde Regional Radio station 2RRR on September 6.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.