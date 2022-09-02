Staff shortage impacts Bemboka pool reopening

The Bemboka swimming pool has joined a growing list of businesses and services affected by a shortage of qualified staff in the Bega Valley Shire.
Council's Aquatic and Leisure Facilities Coordinator, Nic Hoynes said staff shortages would result in the Bemboka swimming pool most likely reopening in November.
Advertisement
"This is not an ideal situation, but without available staff we cannot reopen the facility to the public," Mr Hoynes said.
"We are working hard to recruit and train staff in time for the 2022/23 season, but at this stage we will not have a fully operational team until early November.
"Fortunately, October is usually the quietest month of the season at the Bemboka pool and water temperature is generally on the cooler side at this time of year.
"Other outdoor pools in the shire will open as normal on Monday 26 September in time for school holidays.
"We are in the process of notifying the Bemboka community to inform them of this change and a reduced season ticket renewal fee will be offered to reflect the shorter season this year."
The Bemboka pool reopening date will be announced as staff recruitment and training progress. We encourage people interested in working at the Bemboka pool to look at the current positions advertised on our website.
Royal Life Saving NSW ACT TAS will be holding a Pool Lifeguard course at the Sapphire Aquatic Centre on Sunday 18 and Monday 19 September. To enrol, visit the Royal Life Saving website, or call (02) 4225 0108.
For more information on the Bemboka swimming pool and the shire's other aquatic facilities, visit Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.