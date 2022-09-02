Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Staff shortage impacts Bemboka pool reopening

Updated September 2 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bemboka swimming pool will reopen in November due to staff shortages. Picture supply

The Bemboka swimming pool has joined a growing list of businesses and services affected by a shortage of qualified staff in the Bega Valley Shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.