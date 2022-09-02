Sixth Festival of Daring possibilities held in Bega, community explores growing hemp for housing and inclusive woodworking spaces

Last weekend marked Bega's sixth annual Festival of Daring Possibilities.
Originally inspired by the Sydney Writers Festival of Dangerous Ideas, the successful two-day event inspired the Bega Valley community to explore alterative ideas and ways of being.
Advertisement
The festival was created as an opportunity to invite innovative local thinkers to share their big visions for positive change within the community.
Festival organiser Sue Andrew said some of the key ideas the community connected with this year included a talk on growing hemp for use in housing, using woodworking as a way to connect communities, and transitioning from forest harvesting to forest care.
One of the most popular segments involved a talk from Bermagui locals Gini Eagle and Brad Caban who have been growing hemp in the Monaro village of Michelago.
Ms Andrew said the talk created a lot of excitement and discussion about the potentials of growing hemp in the Bega Valley.
"Hempcrete is an extremely versatile and highly fire retardant building material. One acre will grow enough hemp to build a three bedroom house," said Mr Caban during his presentation at the event.
"Hemp can be grown without pesticides and restores nutrients to the soil.
"It has a thousand and one uses, including carbon sequestering and stockfeed and it reaches full maturity in 100 days," he said.
Sarah Davis from Mount Darragh shared her ideas around how the woodworking community could be a place for everyone and that the craft was a way to help 'join' people together.
Some of the other speakers included Jacob Shields who shared information about a 30-year-old Tura Beach development application he warned had the potential to cause biodiversity loss.
Yuin woman Tamika Townsend and Kamilaroi woman some of their challenges and the importance of connection to country throughout their healing journeys.
Djiringanj man Warren Ngarrae Foster, from Wallaga Lake, shared some ideas around what might happen if the community was more direct in their truth telling about racial injustice and colonisation
Bega Cheese CEO Barry Irvin shared his very personal story and which told of his tenacity and persistence to get things done.
Ngarigo Djiringanj historian David Dixon and his extensive knowledge and research into local history and how it impacts land management practices.
Other festival events over the weekend included a Future Shaper Mixer led by Callum Champagne sharing big ideas for change from Bega Valley youth, a juggling workshop, giant scrabble and hopscotch, and the Princesses of Planting performance event at Glebe Wetlands.
Advertisement
"Due to the tremendous success of this year's Festival, we are planning a follow up event in November where we will be screening the recently released film Franklin - the story of saving the Franklin River starring Hugo Weaving, alongside a screening of 'Regenerating Australia' and 'Kuringal'," said Ms Andrew.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.