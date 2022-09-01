Demand sees Wanderer Festival open up more camping in Pambula

The Wanderer Festival, which will take place at the Pambula Sports Ground, September 23-25, is proving to be a big drawcard for visitors outside of the Bega Valley.
Organisers said that to date 30 per cent of tickets have been sold to people outside NSW and a further 40 per cent of tickets have been sold to people outside the Bega Valley.
There is anticipation this may mean some visitors will stay longer than just the weekend of the festival.
Festival founder Simon Daly said he was "thrilled to see so many people embracing the Wanderer spirit and turning their festival visit into a Sapphire Coast adventure.
Local accommodation providers are seeing a boost to business with Discovery Parks Pambula Beach manager Perry Finbow saying the park was already over 75 per cent full for the festival weekend.
"It has been a great influx of people which is amazing for the park and the local area," Mr Finbow said.
With the onsite camping at the festival grounds limited to 1300 and already sold out, a new dedicated festival-run campground has been released in Pambula next to Oaklands.
The Oaklands campground will meet demand for mixed form camping allowing campers' cars, tents, swags, vans, caravans and camper trailers to be camped and parked together.
Campers can use bike trails or jump on a festival bus running throughout the festival which is free from the campground.
Minister for the Arts and Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said the event would attract thousands of people to one of the most pristine destinations in Australia, "providing a significant boost to the visitor economy of the Sapphire Coast".
Oaklands camping tickets are $40 per person, are valid Friday-Sunday night and can be booked through https://wanderer.com.au/tickets/.
