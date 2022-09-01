PHOTOS: St Patrick's Primary School celebrate first dance concert with live audience since 2019

For the past 12 years dance choreographer Aleeta Northey has come to St Patrick's Primary School in Bega to choregraph a whole school performance piece.
What was extra special about the performance this year was that it was the first time since 2019 there had been a full live audience, with parents and friends welcomed back into the school hall.
Advertisement
The theme of the dance concert this year was earth, fire, wind, and ice - with students from different grades getting up to dance to a wide range of 80s hits and contemporary music of today.
On Thursday, September 1 the school hall was full of proud parents and caregivers who had the opportunity to see their young performers on the stage.
The small ticketed amount of $5 paid to see the performance went back into the costume budget for the year.
Principal Jo Scott-Pegum said students started learning the routine two weeks ago, with each class getting a 30 minute lesson per day with their choreographer.
She said for the last three years the students still had the opportunity to learn and perform a routine, but it was then filmed and distributed to parents.
"It's so wonderful for the children to have a live audience again," she said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.