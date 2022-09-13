An important part of Bermagui's history is up for sale and almost certain to be demolished.
The cottage at 34 Lamont Street was the home of local legend Sam Sinclair.
Described as a "rare opportunity to secure the last remaining house in the main street of Bermagui", the agent's selling pitch is that the site was previously approved for development into two shops and two two-bedroom apartments.
The cottage has been on the market for months with a price tag of $2.5million through Luke Casaceli of Casaceli Partners of Croydon in Sydney.
"It has no architectural merit whatsoever," Mr Casaceli said. "It is just a commercial site."
Sam Sinclair's contribution to Bermagui is well-documented by the Bermagui Historical Society
The 22-year old arrived in Bermagui in 1904 on his bicycle with a few shillings in his pocket.
He married Narooma's Lillian Riley in 1908 and by 1910 they had possession of all the Lamont Street land from Wallaga Street to Bunga Road.
He built his own house at 34 Lamont Street in 1914 and a small shop beside it for his wife to sell small commodities. Mr Sinclair also built the Village Store and adjacent butchery.
Allan Douch of Bermagui Historical Society said Mr Sinclair located his blacksmith shop on the other side of the house. It is now the site of Bermagui Motor Inn.
In addition to the usual village blacksmith's goods and services, he built coffins with cupboard handles, cut hair, fixed sores and pulled teeth.
There are no heritage listings on any buildings in Bermagui but as far as history goes 34 Lamont Street has a long history.- Allan Douch, Bermagui Historical Society
His last tooth extraction, just before his death in 1964, was from 82-year old Andy Wintle.
In the 1930s the strapping Mr Sinclair caught the eye of Tooheys.
The picture of Mr Sinclair with his blacksmith's leather apron holding a tankard of Tooheys ale with the caption of "Here's To 'ee" was a feature of bar room mirrors across Australia.
Mr Sinclair died in 1964, aged 82, after falling off a ladder.
Mr Douch said Abe Jaggers was the next owner and resident of 34 Lamont Street and he and his wife Mollie ran a grocery store at 30 Lamont Street .
Bermagui already has a Sinclair Street, Sam Sinclair's Corner marks the site of his original blacksmith, and Bermagui Museum has a whole corner dedicated to him because of all he did for the community.
Casaceli Partners' website said the cottage was currently rented and denoted "agent interest" in the property.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
