Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast nurses strike for the third time this year, staff 'deflated and burnt-out'

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Far South Coast nurses and midwives have joined their NSW peers in walking off the job for the third time this year, demanding safer ratios for better patient safety. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Far South Coast nurses and midwives have joined their NSW peers in walking off the job for the third time this year, demanding safer ratios for better patient safety.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.