New 'pitmastery' TAFE course comes to the Far South Coast

A unique, new TAFE NSW course teaching Aussies how to perfect a beloved afternoon tradition will come to the Far South Coast
For the first time ever, TAFE will offer a 'Barbecue Pitmastery Masterclass;' hosted by award-winning pitmaster Adam Roberts.
Advertisement
It comes off the back of a surge in popularity in 'low 'n' slow' smokers and grills in Australia in recent years.
More than 18 million Australians now have a barbecue in their home, and American-style barbecue is the fastest growing part of the sector.
"(The course) is aimed at those new to this form of cooking and includes units covering simple techniques, different cuts of meat, types of barbecues and the ideal fuel to use," a TAFE NSW spokesperson said.
"A special 'one-stop shop' website will be available, feature video tutorials, recipes and other useful links."
The course will be delivered entirely online and done at each student's preferred pace.
Mr Roberts, who directed and narrated the internationally awarded documentary Beyond the Flame, said he was honoured to partner with TAFE NSW to share his passion for smokers, grills and specialist cookers through the course.
"It's all about sharing my love for food, friendship and culture with others and helping them learn a new skills and then share that with others," he said.
"This course will give participants a baseline knowledge of cooking great food over fire and is a great starting point for those just dipping their toe in the water for the first time.
"Harnessing the reach of TAFE NSW will ensure more people are able to get the hands-on, practical skills to learn the art of perfect grilling and smoking."
The course costs $149 and is launching in time for Father's Day, with TAFE NSW offering a gift card as a special touch for those wanting to give their dads a unique present.
TAFE Digital executive director Lyn Rickard said the new course highlighted the responsiveness of TAFE NSW in addressing the changing skills needs of the community.
"The Barbecue Pitmastery Masterclass is a powerful example of how TAFE NSW offers flexibility and industry-led, cutting edge training to ensure students gain the skills they need," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.