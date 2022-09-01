Eden's Dre Wicks wins PCYC award for being an inspirational young leader

Dre Wicks' story is one of resilience and the belief that anyone can achieve their goals no matter the obstacles, if they set their minds to it.
The 17-year-old was recently presented with the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) Southern Young Person of the Quarter award.
"Dre is wonderful and proud First Nations young man working as a junior activities officer for PCYC, who has acted as a great mentor to the kids," NSW Police youth engagement officer, senior constable Sarah Bancroft said.
Ms Bancroft said that during her time of working at the Far South Coast PCYC, she'd seen Dre rise against the odds and become an inspiring leader for the youth in his area.
"Seeing Dre grow and develop to have the confidence to start talking to kids, giving them advice and acting as a positive mentor has been really inspiring for us and the kids look up to him and really respect him for it," she said.
Dre first joined PCYC four years ago as an at-risk youth and became involved with the junior activities, helping the instructors out until he eventually began running the programs.
"My life hasn't been smooth and what I found when I joined PCYC was there were people who were really there to support me and help me through my problems," Dre said.
Dre said he loved running the boxing program at Eden primary school and he especially loved seeing the positive effect the activities had on the kids.
"What I enjoy most about the boxing program is that it gives the kids a safe place that they can come to, especially if things aren't going well at home. This is a place where they can come to forget about everything that's happening," he said.
Dre said one of the things he was passionate about while working with PCYC was showing the youth they didn't need to let their circumstances define them and they could pursue their dreams if they wanted.
"In my job I like to show the kids that just because your life isn't easy, doesn't mean you need to continue that cycle. You can do whatever you want to do and be who you want to be," he said.
Dre wasn't aware he was receiving the award and had no idea he'd even been nominated by Ms Bancroft, so he'd been shocked when his colleagues presented him with it at Club Bega on August 24.
"We'd gone out for lunch and I had no idea, so when they gave the award to me it was a big surprise. I couldn't believe it," he said.
Ms Bancroft said various local sergeants had attended the lunch to congratulate and acknowledge Dre for his achievements.
"He had no idea and was wondering why all these cops were turning up to the lunch, but I think to have those high ranking police acknowledge him was a really great moment," she said.
Dre said the award had given him the push to keep going and maintain his passion to make a positive difference within his community.
"As a young person you think most of the things you're doing can go unnoticed, but after receiving an award like this it made me realize that people do see and it makes me want to push up and keep going," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
