New federal special envoy for disaster recovery visits Cobargo

After just five weeks in the newly created Federal government position of Special Envoy for Disaster Recovery, Tony Sheldon visited Cobargo on Tuesday, August 30.
He said he wanted to understand what recovery efforts are working and what else needs to be done to support the community's recovery.
As Mr Sheldon met with locals and visited recovery projects planned and underway, he was accompanied by Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and fellow councillor Helen O'Neil, Dr Michael Holland, member for Bega at NSW Parliament, and Federal MP for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain.
Ms McBain's office said she really wanted Mr Sheldon to come to the area to meet locals and hear from them to ensure everyone's voice in the region is heard.
Ms Mc Bain was particularly keen for Mr Sheldon to understand that many of the recovery projects funded through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) are running considerably above budget.
The cost blow-outs threaten to derail some projects altogether.
John Waters, vice president of the Cobargo Quamma Business Recovery Group, made that point very clear as he stood at the edge of the site of one of two approved projects to rebuild the Cobargo CBD.
He said it took a year to get the funds and execute the deed, then COVID hit which has caused building costs to soar.
"Costs are 30 per cent above where we projected," he said. "The authorities are asking us to redo it, rethink it."
The two projects initially received $10 million of funding but because of rising costs, they now require $14 million, Mr Waters said.
"We have been knocked back by the state government but if we squeeze it down further it will be a different project."
Mr Waters said if the projects don't proceed there would be critical knock-on effects.
Ultimately, Cobargo would die.
"It would be the death of the school, doctors would leave and the people who would be left here would slowly atrophy."
From what he had seen in the morning, Mr Sheldon was impressed by the leaders of the Cobargo community.
He said it was important to get data such as how many people have been able to rebuild and how many have moved out.
"To have good community and government responses you need that information to guide you," he said.
He praised the three levels of government - council, state and federal- for coming together and said "they are really hungry to get it right and share the learnings".
As he visits communities across Australia he will amass considerable knowledge about different community experiences and responses.
"Those are lessons we can learn across state borders," he said.
Mr Sheldon will visit other parts of the Bega Valley in coming weeks.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
