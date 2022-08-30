Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New federal special envoy for disaster recovery visits Cobargo

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:34am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three levels of government visited Cobargo: Helen O'Neil, Councillor, BVSC, Federal MP Kristy McBain, Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpark, NSW Parliament Member Dr Michael Holland and Tony Sheldon, inaugural federal Special Envoy for Disaster Recovery

After just five weeks in the newly created Federal government position of Special Envoy for Disaster Recovery, Tony Sheldon visited Cobargo on Tuesday, August 30.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.