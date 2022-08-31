Bermagui business gets seed funding for sprouting

Bega Valley Shire Council has given seed funding to a Bermagui business that turns seeds into food through sprouting kits.
O'Shen Therapeutica is one of more than 30 businesses that successfully applied for a grant for "business growth and development activities".
Advertisement
Food security was a "massive topic" when business owner Sunda Fereti heard about the council's grant program.
"We had fires, COVID and floods and I was talking to my friend about what we would put in our cars for survival if we had to run away quickly," Ms Fereti said.
Their answer was seeds for sprouting.
READ ALSO:
"If you just eat a seed there is nothing because everything is locked tight but if you add water and warmth it becomes an enzyme of growth," she said.
"It is those enzymes we eat that support our growth and regeneration."
Ms Fereti opened O'Shen Therapeutica in July 2021, drawing on 25 years of body work and health training.
Shen is a Chinese medicine term for spirit or sparkle so O'Shen is a play on that and the business' location on Bermagui River near where it flows into the ocean.
As for Therapeutica, it was a typo but Ms Fereti thought it fitted well.
She took over an open space that was previously Narek Galleries after the owner agreed to let Ms Fereti refit it.
Almost immediately after opening, O'Shen Therapeutica had to close due to COVID as it was not classified as an essential service.
Ms Fereti was aware that many allied and alternative healthcare providers were seeing clients in their homes or using shop fronts for a few hours per week.
So the premise for O'Shen Therapeutica was to create a place where all of them could practice from one spot.
Services offered include remedial and Swedish massage, naturopathy, psychology and even Tarot readings. There is a neurolink chiropractor from Canberra and a Reiki practitioner from Merimbula.
That is one strand of the business.
Advertisement
It also has some serious relaxation and therapy facilities including a float room, an infra-red massage table and an infra-red sauna.
The sprouting kits are the business' third element and one which Ms Fereti hopes will encourage people to take responsibility for themselves by growing their own food.
Eventually she wants to sell food through Bermagui Growers and Makers Market with a focus on produce that grows easily in the area such as the bananas, chillies, tamarillos and turmeric that thrive in her garden.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.