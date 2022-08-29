Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Book Week Parade at Sapphire Coast Anglican College

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cast of colourful characters paraded around the Sapphire Coast Anglican College playground on Friday, August 26, as the Bega college celebrated National Book Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.