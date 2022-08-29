Book Week Parade at Sapphire Coast Anglican College

A cast of colourful characters paraded around the Sapphire Coast Anglican College playground on Friday, August 26, as the Bega college celebrated National Book Week.
Harry Potter, Where's Wally and Dr Seuss all made an appearance, along with princesses, dragons, ninja turtles - and even a man-eating shark!
Each year the Children's Book Council of Australia celebrates books and Australian authors and illustrators.
This year's theme was "Dreaming With Eyes Open".
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
