A Pericoe man has been sentenced after being caught drink driving with two passengers in the vehicle at the time.
Zachary James Bell, 31, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 23, after he was caught by police driving with a middle range PCA while doing 116km in a 100km/hour zone and not displaying his P1 red plates.
Bell pleaded guilty to charges of driving with middle range PCA, driver exceeding speed, and not displaying P Plates in relation to the incident on July 7 after being stopped by police on the Princes Highway, near Frogs Hollow.
According to documents tendered to the court by police, Bell was stopped for speeding and blew a reading of 0.09 during a roadside breath test. At the time he was caught with two passengers in the rear of the car.
He allegedly told police he hadn't realised his drink had alcohol in it.
Bell's lawyer Tony Cullinan asked the Magistrate to take into consideration hardship in his client's life such as a previous brain injury and personal difficulties after he lost his family home in the Black Summer bushfires without insurance.
He asked that the fine and disqualification period take into consideration that his client had lived in rudimentary conditions since the fires and would need to drive into town to pick up petrol for a generator.
Magistrate David O'Connor said he accepted Bell had had some "challenging circumstances".
He convicted and fined Bell $500 and disqualified his from driving for six months with an interlock device to be installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
Bell was also fined a total of $200 for speeding and not displaying his p-plates.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
